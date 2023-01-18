WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55-and-over community Wednesday night at the township building.

The proposal — featuring 116 carriage-style homes, community center and parking on the Lazarus property — would be located on Rural Road. The applicant, WB Homes, indicated each unit would encompass between 1,600 square feet and 1,700 square feet, and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.

A homeowners association would be established, and would be responsible for lawn mowing, snow plowing and snow shoveling. The individual homes themselves, however, would be privately owned, and would not be leased by WB Homes.

Developers moved the development's entry point, and established two emergency access drives from the previous time sketch plan was before the board Nov. 16. Wednesday night's plan contains sidewalks on one side of each street, and the applicant's officials indicated they would be open to installing a mid-point ramp.

The site will have three stormwater basins, and will utilize gravity sanitary sewers with no pumps.

During the discussion, the applicant suggested modifying the site's roadways from the current 30 feet to 28 feet. However, Chairman Robert Piligant said given the proposal's optional on-street parking, the 2-foot reduction could make "a big difference."

Piligant offered two options: Either decrease the road width from 30 feet to 28 feet and add sidewalks to both sides of the street, or keep the width at 30 feet and add sidewalk only one side.

The township also requested the developer maintain as many mature trees on site as possible, which WB officials agreed they would do to the extent possible.

Several neighboring residents attended the meeting. Those that spoke expressed concerns about the site's environmental habitat, traffic, stormwater, detention basins and positioning of the emergency access roads.

As the proposal was a sketch plan, no official action was taken.