WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night tabled a major subdivision/land development plan for a proposed industrial development.
A site plan submitted by Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor earlier this year proposed three industrial warehouse buildings between 210,000 and 250,000 square feet at 5101 Beekmantown Road. An alternate plan featured one 700,000-square-foot warehouse. It was this second plan that Pektor presented Wednesday night.
The site, which the applicant's representatives said was a quarry dating back to the 1900s, is owned by Coplay Aggregates Inc. Pektor said Wednesday night that a written agreement with Coplay Aggregates, including stipulations for transfer to his company, is set.
Once he owns the property, Pektor plans to build a warehouse on a lower-grade level, which will be "down in a hole" with "high walls wrapping around the whole thing," according to the project's engineer. This will reduce the warehouse's impact on neighbors, the engineer said.
Earlier this year the company received a variance on the building height from the township's zoning hearing board. The property is in the Open Space/Limited Industrial zoning district.
Planning commission Chairman Robert Piligian said he was not against the project, but did express concerns. Chief among them was the traffic the warehouse will generate.
"This will have a major impact on the area," Piligian said. "...A detailed traffic analysis of Chestnut Steet and MacArthur Road is needed."
Piligian said also noise could be an issue, adding that a warehouse would "be adding a completely different situation" of noise to the site.
When asked by Vice Chairman Jonathan Bolton when the project would be finished, Pektor said much work remains.
"It's going to be two-and-a-half years out to turn on a light switch," Pektor said.
Planners tabled Wednesday's plan for the applicant to address their various comments.
In 2018, township officials, state representatives and residents expressed concern as the Environmental Protection Agency issued a non-compliance letter to Coplay Aggregates for filling the quarry with material the EPA said was contaminated with polychlorinated biphenyls toxins, commonly known as PCBs.