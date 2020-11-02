WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners advanced an ordinance acquiring debt to pay for several capital projects during Monday night's meeting.
The bill-on its second hearing-would allow Whitehall to request a general obligation bond or general obligation note in the amount of $8.7 million for projects, which includes the construction of the new emergency services building. At a commissioners' meeting last month, Chris Gibbons, a certified financial planner, recommended the board opt for the general obligation bond over a bank loan due to a preferable rate of interest, which at the time was 2.28 percent.
The plan for the police department building was first shown to commissioners just over two years ago in October 2018. The township's municipal complex, located at 3219 MacArthur Road, was selected after a three-year search that included 10 potential locations.
In other news, the legislative body advanced a bill amending the official township zoning map by rezoning a roughly 32-acre parcel owned by Whitehall from very low density residential to local commercial.
Finally, commissioners OK'd the release of escrow for completed and withdrawn projects per a memo issued by Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers on Oct. 30.