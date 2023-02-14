WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township, Lehigh County are looking for a missing woman.

Sarah Munday, 30, was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 11 at 11:30 a.m. at the 4700 block of Main Street in Whitehall.

She is 5-foot-6 and weighs approximately 130 pounds, police said.

She has brown hair and brown eyes, and has a tattoo on her that says “Thomas” with a flower.

Police say she has scarring on her arms and legs.

She was last seen wearing a black coat with brown fur around the hood, a gray shirt, blue jeans, and purple and white sneakers. Police say she had a big Victoria's Secret light gray duffel bag and a black purse-style backpack.

She has a brain injury and requires daily medication.

She does not have her phone with her.

If she is seen or you know of her whereabouts, please contact the Whitehall Police Department at 610-437-5252 or call 911, Case WH-23-01763.