WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Police Department said Wednesday that K9 Mex died "following a brief and courageous battle with cancer."

K9 Mex began his career at the Whitehall Police Department in September 2014, township police said in a Facebook post.

Sgt. Jeffrey Apgar has been K9 Mex’s handler and partner throughout his career.

"Jeff and Mex were more than partners, they were highly dedicated to each other and the citizens that we serve," township police said.

K9 Mex received numerous awards and recognition throughout his career and was part of numerous criminal apprehensions and drug seizures in Whitehall Township and nearby jurisdictions, according to township police.

"The Whitehall Police Department commends K9 Mex on a celebrated career and offer our sincere condolences to Sergeant Apgar and his family," township police said on its Twitter post.