WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge.

Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing someone on the lips twice, which was unwanted by the victim, according to a police report.

The incident happened in May at a property Salloum owns in Whitehall Township, police said.

Salloum is a school board member for the Whitehall-Coplay School District, according to its website, and a real estate agent in the Allentown area.

He was charged in June with one summary count of harassment, court records show. 

He is scheduled for a summary trial in August.

Salloum's attorney says that his client is not guilty, and that they are looking forward to the summary hearing and fighting the charge.

COMING SOON: A new way to comment - READ MORE
DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a pre-programmed algorithm. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you