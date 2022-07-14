WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh Valley school board member and real estate agent is facing a harassment charge.
Fady Salloum, 42, is accused of kissing someone on the lips twice, which was unwanted by the victim, according to a police report.
The incident happened in May at a property Salloum owns in Whitehall Township, police said.
Salloum is a school board member for the Whitehall-Coplay School District, according to its website, and a real estate agent in the Allentown area.
He was charged in June with one summary count of harassment, court records show.
He is scheduled for a summary trial in August.
Salloum's attorney says that his client is not guilty, and that they are looking forward to the summary hearing and fighting the charge.