WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A conditional use remand hearing on a planned special care community was again delayed during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners' Monday night workshop meeting.
United Liberty LLC delayed the hearing for the second time since April, according to comments made Monday night by township Solicitor Jack Gross.
The company wants to construct a 32-unit senior living facility on a 6.4 acre parcel of land at 1995 Schadt Ave. In addition, the facility plans call for the construction of a community center, a public road and access from Mauch Chunk Road and Schadt Avenue.
On Sept. 9, 2019, the board rejected the proposal. At the time, commissioners cited various issues and concerns which included parking, sidewalks, a homeowners' association, no agreement with the Coplay Whitehall Sewer Authority and the plan's public access road.
After the rejection, United Liberty filed suit in the Court of Common Pleas. The court remanded the case to Whitehall for a further hearing on "four discrete topics," according to Gross. A remand hearing would allow United Liberty to present new, or additional evidence. It does not permit the presentation of the same evidence.
Gross gave no indication Monday night as to when the remand hearing would occur.
Other business
In other news, commissioners advanced an ordinance to extend the Whitehall Township Industrial and Commercial Development Authority's term of existence until Dec. 31, 2070. The extension is needed to "enable the continuation of its mission and to enable long-term financing to carry out its stated goals," as stated in the ordinance.
"We take our partnership with the township as an asset," said Vito Gallo, vice president of the WTICDA.
Commissioners also forwarded two resolutions to seek grants from state agencies for the Ironton Rail Trail improvement project and the Coplay Creek streambank restoration project.
Finally, Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. indicated in-person council meetings could resume in "September or later."