WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Planning Commission on Wednesday night tabled a land development plan for a proposed industrial development.

Coplay Quarry LLC and developer Lou Pektor submitted a site plan known as the "Coplay Road Industrial Warehouse Facility." Part of the plan seeks to develop a 151,200-square-foot warehouse at 5102 and 5104 Beekmantown Road.

Wednesday night's proposal is adjacent to a site featuring another warehouse project, although technically, each are independent projects. On Oct. 19, Pektor presented a proposal for a 700,000-square-foot warehouse at 5101 Beekmantown Road.

In reviewing the proposal Wednesday night, planners sought a redesign for better onsite trailer-turning movements. Beekmantown Road is a privately owned and maintained road, and the adjacent development is proposing to widen Beekmantown and install a concrete curb.

Traffic has been cited as a potential concern. A recommendation will be made by the township engineer and township traffic consultant regarding any traffic improvements. A detailed traffic analysis of Chestnut Street and MacArthur Road is needed.

The site, which the applicant's officials said was a quarry dating back to the 1900s, is owned by Coplay Aggregates Inc. Pektor said last month a written agreement with Coplay Aggregates, including stipulations for transfer to his company, is set.

Once he owns the property, Pektor plans to build a warehouse on a lower grade level, which will be "down in a hole" with "high walls wrapping around the whole thing," according to the project's engineer. This will reduce the warehouse's impact on neighbors, the engineer said.

Earlier this year, the company received a variance on the building height from the township's zoning hearing board.

Senior community

In other news, planners reviewed a sketch plan for a proposed age 55 and over community featuring 116 carriage style homes on the Lazarus property, located on Rural Road. Each unit would encompass between 1,600 and 1,700 square feet and would include a two-car driveway and two-car garage.

As a sketch plan, the commission rendered no formal recommendation.