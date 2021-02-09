WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners will formally consider a salary increase for the township's next treasurer in March during their regular board meeting.
On Monday night, the legislative body proposed a 2% rate increase for each of the four years of the elected official's term. Commissioners will discuss the increase further during their March workshop meeting and vote the following week at their regular board meeting.
Currently, the township's portion of the salary is $37,374. The position also receives compensation from the Whitehall-Coplay School District. The township and the school district are Whitehall's two taxing bodies. The township has no authority to establish the school district's rate, and vice versa.
For reference, the township's portion was $35,215 in 2012. Commissioner Thomas Slonaker, who previously served as the township's treasurer, noted that "significant work was deleted" from the position over that time. He added that the school district "should be kicking in more money."
"Once again, the township is carrying the water," he said.
"I am supportive of some raise," said Commissioner Jeffrey Warren. Other commissioners indicated they, too, would support an increase.
In addition to the compensation from the township and school district, the treasurer receives a percentage on real estate taxes, Slonaker said. Only the treasurer can authorize property tax certifications, and as such, is rewarded with the percentage.
Commissioners will also consider "changes" to the post itself, noted President Philip Ginder. As of Monday night, what that involves is unknown.
"I don't think anyone can truthfully say what changes will be made," he said.
Finally, the legislative body approved several appointments to various boards. They include: Ann Freyman to serve on the Planning Commission; John Delserro, Joanne Koury, Deborah Rosene and Monica Chibber to the Environmental Advisory Council; Richard Bentz to the Civil Service Commission as an alternate; and Vincent Misuraca to the Building Code Board of Appeals.