WHITEHALL, Pa. – The Whitehall Township Bureau of Fire will donate a retired fire engine to a volunteer fire company in central eastern Alabama ravaged last spring by a tornado.
The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners unanimously approved the donation at its Monday night meeting.
According to Whitehall Fire Chief David Nelson, the 1990 Mack special edition fire engine placed out of service three years ago will be transported to the Shinbone Valley Volunteer Fire Department in Delta, Alabama.
The department lost all of its firefighting equipment due to a sudden and severe tornado which raised the fire station to the ground.
Nelson said the engine, which at municipal auction would net Whitehall about $4,000, would be put to a better and more appreciated use down South as opposed to becoming a showpiece here in the Lehigh Valley.
He noted a comparable fire engine manufactured today would cost approximately $650,000.
Nelson also mentioned that additional firefighting equipment and apparatus donations have hailed from other parts of Pennsylvania, in addition to New Jersey, Tennessee, and other locations.
Instrumental in facilitating the Whitehall donation through social media networking was Assistant Fire Chief Greg Rice of the Fullerton Fire Co. and Travis Strickland, a fire chief from an undisclosed company in New Jersey, Nelson noted.
In other business, Friday, Oct. 29 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. was designated by the board as the township's official trick-or-treat event next month in Whitehall.