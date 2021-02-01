WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners took the first step toward establishing a salary for the township's next tax collector during their Monday night workshop meeting.
The move comes three weeks after President Philip Ginder announced the township's tax office had undergone an investigation for alleged fraud.
On Monday night, commissioners took no official action to establish the salary beyond directing Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers to ascertain what rate the Whitehall-Coplay School District is paying. The township and the school district are Whitehall's two taxing bodies.
"We have to find out what the school district is doing," said Ginder.
The tax collector also receives compensation, in addition to the salary, for other various activities. Currently, the township's portion of the salary is $37,374, according to Ginder. No increase was proposed in the township's 2021 budget, he added.
The tax collector position is an elected post. Ginder said that "anybody running should know what the position pays."
Other business
In other news, commissioners forwarded an amendment to the township's zoning plan to establish a 410-foot no-parking zone along both sides of Roosevelt Street bordering the Roosevelt View Townhouses and 4236 Roosevelt St. in the Egypt area.
Finally, the legislative body forwarded the appointments of several individuals to next week's regular board meeting. The list includes: Ann Freyman to serve on the Planning Commission; John Delserro, Joanne Koury, Deborah Rosene and Monica Chibber to the Environmental Advisory Council; Richard Bentz to the Civil Service Commission as an alternate; and Vincent Misuraca to the Building Code Board of Appeals.