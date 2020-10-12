WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners approved petitioning the Pennsylvania Department of Community and Economic Development for a grant to renovate the historic Mickley-Prydun farm on Monday night.
The vote was 5-2, with President Philip Ginder and Commissioner Joseph Marx voting against it.
The property, located at 3540 Ruch St., was once the home of John Jacob Mickley Sr., who brought the Liberty Bell by wagon from Philadelphia to Allentown for safekeeping from British troops during the Revolutionary War.
"This grant is to start the renovation to the property that hasn't been touched in many years," said Commissioner Jeffrey Warren. "...We can't just walk away from making quality of life."
It will take six to eight months until the township is ready to submit the application, Warren said. The grant amount request will be for $200,000.
In supporting the measure, Commissioner Michael Dee said the township's history was important. As an example, he compared the cities of Boston and Philadelphia-both with significant historical importance. Dee said Boston expertly honored their history, while Philadelphia did not. He added that to the extent possible, he wanted to see Whitehall's history preserved.
Ginder and Marx supported the project generally, but questioned the timing of securing a grant and the township's potential financial obligation because of it.
"The next couple of years are going to be very trying on our finances here in Whitehall Township," said Marx. "My concern is there potentially won't be any available money...We don't know how long this pandemic is going to last."
"We cannot just throw money at an old farmhouse," said Ginder. "Public money should be spent as it is your own."
Also at the meeting, commissioners authorized the purchase of body cameras for the township's police department. The cameras will allow the department to record contact and stops with motorists and other incidents. In a separate action, commissioners approved an ordinance authorizing the purchase of three 2021 Dodge Charger vehicles for the police patrol division.
Finally, the legislative body approved the reappointments of two men-Joseph Wilfinger and Robert Miller-to the Recreational Board -Historical Society and Garden Club, respectively.
The board also reappointed John Kelly and Elizabeth Fox to the Recreational Board. Their terms run through Sept. 30, 2023.