WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - The number 21 jersey will be retired for Saquon Barkley in Whitehall Township Friday night.
For some, Barkley's time as a Zephyr was unforgettable.
"So he has grown into his own. He was here my entire career. I just sort of remember seeing him sort of blossom a little bit in his sophomore year of high school," said Whitehall Athletic Director Bob Hartman.
His numbers and stats speak for themselves about Barkley's performance on the field. What the community likes to talk about most is his character off the field. Hartman says Barkley babysat his kids.
"He is built upon that reputation. He's a phenomenal role model for our kids in our school not even from a football standpoint but from a human being standpoint and that's the best part of all of this," Hartman said.
Whitehall takes on Liberty Friday night.
The players are feeling the pressure with Barkley in the stands, but they have their eyes on a win.
"It's not what we're worried about. We have one goal and it's to beat Liberty but it definitely adds a great factor to the game with all the fans watching," said Zephyrs player Devin Donatelli.
The jersey retirement ceremony is set for halftime Friday.
Barkley is not the only notable athlete in attendance Friday night. Super Bowl Champ Dan Koppen will also make an appearance.