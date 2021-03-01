WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – During Monday night's workshop meeting, the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners forwarded a motion to use a restricted capital fund to pay for repairs to North Lehigh Avenue.
The township plans to secure the capital from the Lafarge Fund, which was established when Lafarge North American, a subsidiary of the LafargeHolcim cement company, opened a new quarry in Whitehall in 1998, according to Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers.
Since then, the township has used money from the fund to pay for various projects over the years. Meyers added that the money has always been returned.
Board President Philip Ginder said that when the prime lending rate was higher, the township was able to use the interest on the money — currently about $1.25 million — to purchase police, fire and public works vehicles. However, Meyers noted with current interest rates less robust, that is not possible.
In 2013, the township's board of commissioners approved legislation barring any administration from dipping into the Lafarge Fund without its approval. Ginder said being good stewards of those funds was paramount.
"We have to spend money wisely in this township," said Ginder. "We can't spend it like candy. The money gets put back...We can't get to the point where we say 'Gee, what the hell happened to that?'"
The cost for the North Lehigh Avenue construction will be $135,000, according to Frank Clark, the township engineer. A vote for final approval will take place at next Monday's regular board meeting.
Other news
Commissioners established a 2% raise for the treasurer's salary for 2022.
The legislative body also advanced an ordinance deferring the required installation of sidewalks along the frontage at 4505 and 4507 Scheidys Road.
Finally, commissioners approved the purchase of car cameras for the Whitehall Township Police Department.