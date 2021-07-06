WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - It appears as though the Jefferson Playground community building will most likely be getting a new roof in the near future.
During a brief workshop meeting Monday evening, the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners agreed on an ordinance accepting a proposal for a roof replacement on the community center which the board must send out for bids, as the cost is expected to total over $25,000.
Board President Phil Ginder said the requested bids are due back to the township sometime this week and an acceptance vote on the matter is expected to take place at the commissioners' July 12 regular board meeting.
The township's home rule charter requires board authorizations by ordinance on recreation expenditures over $25,000.
In other business, the board also will vote next week on an amendment to the fire prevention and protection ordinance to allow the township fire chief the ability, particularly in an emergency, to condemn and raise a building in danger of collapse due to destruction by fire.