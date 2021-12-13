WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners adopted the 2022 budget and established the real estate tax rate Monday night.
The approved 2022 budget maintains the tax rate at 3.80 mills. In addition, the board approved a resolution reaffirming and reenacting the township's realty transfer, earned income, per capita, local services and business privilege taxes.
"There is no increase in the real estate tax," President Philip Ginder confirmed Monday night.
Financial audits
In other news, Commissioner Jeffrey Warren introduced a bill requiring an independent financial audit of the treasurer's office be performed annually.
Currently, an audit is performed only when there is a change in treasurers. Warren made the motion as a result of a pending investigation into money that is missing from the treasurer's office.
"The people of Whitehall deserve action," Warren said when introducing the bill. It passed 7-0.
Transfer from Lafarge Fund
In other news, commissioners OK'd legislation approving the temporary transfer of $1 million from the Lafarge Fund to the capital reserve fund. The move is to buy time until the township receives Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding.
The Lafarge Fund was established in 1998 when Lafarge North America opened a quarry in Whitehall. Since that time, the township has utilized money from the fund to pay for various projects over the years. Earlier this year, this included paying for repairs for North Lehigh Avenue.
PennDOT grant
In other business, commissioners approved legislation to apply for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant for the MacArthur Road-Eberhart Road mobility and pedestrian accessibility project.
Proposed senior living facility
Finally, a conditional use remand hearing on a planned special care community was again tabled. The developer, United Liberty LLC, plans to construct a 32-unit senior living facility on 6.4 acres at 1995 Schadt Ave. In November 2019, commissioners rejected the plan, citing parking, wastewater and sewer issues, along with concerns about potential future problems with a homeowners' association.
However, the Court of Common Pleas later remanded the case to commissioners for a further hearing on three topics, according to township solicitor Jack Gross.
The applicant has tabled the hearing several times this year, including Monday night.