WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – A conditional use remand hearing on a planned special care community will take place during the Whitehall Township Board of Commissioners' regular meeting next Monday night.
In 2019, commissioners rejected developer United Liberty LLC's plans to construct a 32-unit senior living facility on 6.4 acres at 1995 Schadt Ave. The board cited parking, wastewater and sewer issues, along with concerns about potential future problems with a homeowners' association.
However, the Court of Common Pleas later remanded the case to commissioners for further hearing on three topics, according to township Solicitor Jack Gross. The hearing was previously on the commissioners' agenda this year but was tabled at the applicant's request.
During Monday night's workshop meeting, Gross said it would probably be inappropriate to discuss the case until the regular board meeting.
In other news, commissioners advanced legislation approving the temporary transfer of $1 million from the Lafarge Fund to the capital reserve fund. The move is to buy time until the township receives state Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program funding.
"We're not using this for anything else, right?" President Philip Ginder asked Deputy Mayor Jack Meyers of the money.
"No," Meyers responded.
The Lafarge Fund was established in 1998 when Lafarge North America opened a quarry in Whitehall. Since that time, the township has utilized money from the fund to pay for various projects over the years.
Earlier this year, this included paying for repairs for North Lehigh Avenue. Commissioners received an update on the project Monday night from engineer Frank Clark, who indicated the project is going well.
In other business, commissioners advanced a bill applying for a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation grant for the MacArthur Road and Eberhart Road mobility and pedestrian accessibility project.
In addition, the board forwarded a resolution reaffirming and reenacting the township's realty transfer, earned income, per capita, local services and business privilege taxes.
Finally, the board advanced two different ordinances to adopt the 2022 budget and to establish the real estate tax. The proposed 2022 budget maintains the tax rate at 3.80 mills.