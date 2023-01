WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township commissioners passed a vote of "no confidence" in the township's mayor.

Four board members voted in favor of it Tuesday night.

One voted against it, and one voted "present."

The vote follows a $140,000 settlement Whitehall Township reached with three women who accused Mayor Michael Harakal Jr. of harassment.

The mayor tells us he is not planning on resigning.