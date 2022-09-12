WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Start spreading the news.

6-year-old Zari Moultrie of Whitehall Township will light up Times Square this weekend.

Out of over 2400 applicants worldwide, a photo of Zari was selected to appear on the JumboTron screen in Times Square to help kick off the New York City Buddy Walk for the National Down Syndrome Society.

Mom Shakti Moultrie was beside herself when she got the news.

"I called her dad, and then I just started calling everybody," Shakti said.

Zari loves gymnastics and playing with her siblings, and clearly loves the camera.

She will appear in the annual tradition of showcasing the pictures of about 500 people with Down Syndrome, to help promote value, acceptance, and inclusion. That's a big reason her mom says she submitted her picture.

"Ever since I've had her I've done nothing but advocate for her," Shakti said.

The Moultrie family says they plan on making the trip to the New York City Buddy walk this Saturday to see Zari light up the Big Apple.

Although mom might be a little more emotional.

"I'll probably cry, I was a little bit teary-eyed this morning when I saw it and called her dad to tell him, I was shaking, I was so excited," Shakti said.