WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Just one week ago, we introduced you to the Kunz family of Whitehall Township.
For years they hosted orphans from Ukraine, giving them loving homes and a sense of family. One of those orphans, Valentina, recently found herself trapped with her three-year-old son when Russia invaded their home country. The Kunz family was desperate for help.
"I said, 'Valentina, I'll do anything and everything to get you out of there to safety,'" said Monica Kunz.
She kept her promise. She joined every Facebook group under the sun, trying to share her story, and find ways to bring Valentina to safety. Then, the unimaginable happened.
"I got a message from a lady I never met, a complete stranger, and said I read your message I think I may have a driver that's willing to pick up Valentina and take her to the border," Monica said.
Monica communicated back and forth between that stranger, the drivers, and Valentina, trying to direct them to each other.
"I said, 'Valentina, I have a ride, we have drivers,'" Monica said. "I don't know these people, but they risk their lives."
"We have to trust them," she added.
With nothing but her young son, the clothes on her back, and a whole lot of trust, Valentina got in the car with two ex-military men, who promised to bring her to safety.
The trip took days, but Valentina and her son eventually arrived in Poland. Today, they count their lucky stars.
"She said, 'Mom, the most important thing, I'm under quiet skies. And I can sleep! It's unbelievable. I'm so grateful,'" Monica said.
While she's safe from the fighting, the Kunz family is still working to bring Valentina and her family to the U.S.