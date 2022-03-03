WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Behind the front doors of the Kunz home in Whitehall Township is a heartbroken family, begging for help.
"My daughter is in a war zone, it's terrifying. It's terrifying," said Monica Kunz, of Whitehall Township. "I don't sleep, I cry, and I pray. I want my child here with me."
Although David and Monica Kunz have three biological children, and one adopted from China, their hearts were still open for more. For years, they hosted orphans from Ukraine, giving them all the love and support they could over the course of their stays.
One of those orphans was Valentina. She was 16 years old when she stayed with the Kunz family.
"We developed a very close bond with Valentina," Monica said.
Now at just 24 years old, Valentina is back in Ukraine, trying to survive the horrors of the Russian invasion with her family.
"We speak for hours, she sends videos of bombs going off and sends me pictures of what's going on around her," Monica said.
The Kunz family is now doing everything they can to help get Ukrainian refugees - including Valentina and her family - into the states.
Monica says she's reached out to Sen. Pat Toomey, State Rep. Gary Day, the United States Embassy, and the White House, pleading for a way to get Valentina and her family to America.
"I'm just hoping someone will see my email or hear my cry and say you know these are real people. They need our help," Monica said.
Now, the Kunz family patiently prays and waits for answers.