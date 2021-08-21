...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
The Flood Watch continues for
* Portions of northern Delaware...New Jersey...and Pennsylvania...
including the following areas...in northern Delaware...New Castle.
In New Jersey...Atlantic, Atlantic Coastal Cape May, Camden, Cape
May, Coastal Atlantic, Coastal Ocean, Cumberland, Eastern
Monmouth, Gloucester, Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Morris,
Northwestern Burlington, Ocean, Salem, Somerset, Southeastern
Burlington, Sussex, Warren, and Western Monmouth. In
Pennsylvania...Berks, Delaware, Eastern Chester, Eastern
Montgomery, Lehigh, Lower Bucks, Northampton, Philadelphia, Upper
Bucks, Western Chester, and Western Montgomery.
* Through Monday morning.
* Periods of heavy rain will be possible from this afternoon
continuing through Sunday night due to the close approach of
Henri. Rain amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected with locally
higher amounts possible.
* Flash flooding will be possible through this time. In addition,
slower rises on rivers and streams will be possible.