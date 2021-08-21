WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - An electrical fire led to the evacuation of a grocery store in Lehigh County. 

It happened at the Giant on MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around noon Saturday. 

A manager at the store says the fire was knocked out quickly but that the store couldn't reopen until an inspector made sure everything was safe.

The Giant opened again around 3 :00 p.m. 

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.