WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Pennsylvania's expanded fireworks law was called into question during a Pennsylvania House Democratic Policy Committee public hearing held Monday afternoon at the Teamsters Local 773 Union Hall in Whitehall Township.
The state representatives said the 2017 expansion of the sale of fireworks has exploded into a disaster, promulgating many unintended consequences, including compromised public safety and a strain on law enforcement throughout Pennsylvania.
"We need to find a way to get rid of this law," said Rep. Nancy Guenst (D-152nd). "...It's like a pandemic out there."
Rep. Jeanne McNeill (D-133rd), who hosted the hearing, and Rep. Peter Schweyer (D-22nd) have introduced House Bill 988 which if enacted, would repeal the 2017 law - named Act 43 - and reinstate provisions that existed prior to its passage.
"This is about keeping people in their homes without damage, without pets struggling, and without hurting our veterans," said McNeill.
In addition to the quality-of-life issues, Democrats said Monday another argument for the current law's repeal could be financial. When Act 43 was approved four years ago, it was implemented under the premise the state would reap additional tax money. While the state has made money from the sale of consumer fireworks, it has not been to the extent envisioned, according to Rep. Maureen Madden (D-115th). Specifically, Madden indicated since 2017 the law has brought in $16 million to Pennsylvania.
Whitehall Township Chief of Police Michael Marks testified about his department's experiences enforcing Act 43. Marks told representatives about how life in the township was prior to Act 43. He noted there had always been consumer fireworks set off on Memorial Day, Fourth of July and Labor Day weekends. They were expected and, for the most part, manageable.
"Now it's almost every week during the summer, or almost every other day," he said.
Whitehall Township's board of commissioners have implemented additional criteria to Act 43's stipulations governing fireworks' detonation. Still, it has had almost no impact on curtailing fireworks' use. For one thing, the chief said, the people setting off the fireworks in violation of the law have little concern about laws. Second, the law requires a strict set of enforcement standards.
"The only way we can arrest someone is if an officer happens to see someone light the fuse or someone is willing to testify in a court of law," Marks said. "...Literally, the evidence goes up into the air."
To statistically illustrate the point, Marks said since the law was enacted the Whitehall Township Police Department arrested five people for fireworks violations.
Allentown Fire Department firefighter Adam Perrault also testified Monday. In lieu of repealing the existing law, Perrault said "increased taxes on commercial grade fireworks" could be utilized "as a funding mechanism for the bomb squads" across Pennsylvania.
Representative Robert Freeman has a bill - House Bill 1628 - that would increase fines and penalties associated with Act 43. However, he acknowledged his preference was to eliminate Act 43 altogether. However, Democrats in attendance Monday don't expect it to be easy.
"This isn't going to end quickly," said Rep. Eddie Day Pashinski (D-121st), of rescinding Act 43.