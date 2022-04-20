Whitehall Township municipal building

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Whitehall Township has received a grant aimed at helping it expand the Ironton Rail Trail trailhead parking area.

Mayor Mike Harakal and State Rep. Jeanne McNeill said the township received $320,000 through the federal infrastructure law.

The funding will go towards doubling the capacity from 36 to 72 spaces, pave the entire 72-space parking area, and construct stormwater management improvements, including a bioretention rain garden.

Projects are funded at 100% of the construction cost (including construction inspection).

No applicant match is required.

