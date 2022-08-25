WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County woman has been reunited with some artwork she made seven decades ago.

Mary Gober made a ceramic plate for an art project in 1952, during her senior year at Parkland High School.

Her nephew recently came across it on eBay.

He had a search set up for her maiden name.

The plate popped up, and when he went through the pictures, he saw something familiar.

"The backside read: 'M. Montagner 1952,'" said Dan Pundra, Mary's nephew. "So I took some snapshots of it and sent it to my sister, who forwarded it to Jim's older sister, and she confirmed that it was her mom's plate."

The family says the previous owner bought the plate at an auction in the Poconos.

It's unclear how it got from the high school to the auction, or where it went in between.

Now it's being displayed in Gober's living room.