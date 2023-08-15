WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. – The Whitehall Township Zoning Hearing Board granted a one-year extension to a proposed warehouse Tuesday night at the municipal building.

The request, submitted by Greystone Capital Inc. and developer Lou Pektor, involves a one-year extension of time for variances approved to sections regarding maximum impervious coverage, maximum building height, frontage on a public street and construction on steep slopes to build a warehouse on Beekmantown Road. The variances were originally granted by a written zoning opinion on Aug. 16, 2022.

Greystone sought 60% of impervious coverage where 45% is allowed and a maximum building height of 50 feet where 35 feet is allowed.

In seeking the extension Tuesday night, project engineer Matthew Chartrand said, "We are deliberately moving through the process" and that "outside agency reviews are still underway." However, those reviews and the process overall are "taking longer than we had hoped."

Chartrand added he hoped the project's land development plan would receive approval shortly.

Attorney Brian Hillard, representing Greystone, testified on Aug. 16, 2022, that it would take 10 years to complete the fill operation on the site to bring the quarry completely up to grade. Further, he stated that there is an average of 110 trucks per day entering the premises, and sometimes that amount increases up to 400 trucks daily.

Pektor testified that night he wished to start building construction at a level of 410 feet, not the 465 feet previously contemplated as the final grade.

Chartand testified at the time that the applicant's exhibits proposed about 57% impervious coverage, but requested 60% in the event the land development process required more impervious coverage for sidewalks or infrastructure.