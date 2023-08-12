NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. — Beginning Monday, part of Park Valley Road in North Whitehall Township, Lehigh County, will be closed indefinitely for a bridge replacement.
According to North Whitehall Township recreation communicator Courtney Corona, the Park Valley Bridge is scheduled to be replaced. Park Valley Road will be closed between Glencrest Road Scott Road/Harvest Place, Corona said.
There is no timeline for the project's completion, so drivers are encouraged to follow detour signs and avoid the area.