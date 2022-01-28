ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The bridge in Pittsburgh that collapsed Friday was owned and maintained by the city.
Allentown owns more than 20 bridges, Bethlehem, 10. So, who makes sure they are properly inspected? Bethlehem and Allentown both say they work with PennDOT to inspect bridges on a regular basis.
"If there are real concerns with the safety of the bridge steps are taken. All the way up to closure if necessary. If there is potential for a collapse," said Bethlehem's Public Works Head Mike Alkhal.
He, like many, was so surprised at the bridge collapse in Pittsburgh. For Bethlehem's 10 owned bridges, the city contracts and works with PennDOT to have them inspected, similar, he says, to other cities.
"Depending on its age, the type of construction, it's inspected annually, and as it ages that could change or be inspected every two years," he said.
The 8th Avenue bridge, which was inspected in 2021, had a rating of poor, but Alkhal says repair work done this summer will boost its rating.
The American Road & Transportation Builders Association's recent bridge study, which used data from the Federal Highway Administration, showed Pennsylvania has the second most structurally deficient bridges in the country, with nearly 15% of the more than 1,000 bridges within the Valley's 7th Congressional District deemed structurally deficient.
But Alkhal says despite what happened in Pittsburgh he's confident bridges, at least in Bethlehem, are safe for drivers.
"If certain issues are identified we work on identifying those issues," he said.
The number of structurally deficient bridges in the Lehigh Valley and across the state has declined in the past several years, according to that study.