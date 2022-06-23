U. SAUCON TWP., Pa. - The Old Course at Saucon Valley Country Club is no stranger to hosting United States Golf Association events.
It's where the world's top senior players are teeing off for the 42nd U.S. Senior Open. The 2022 event is the third U.S. Senior Open to come to the course, which is a record for one course, and it's the eighth USGA event hosted there.
So what makes the golf course so appealing?
The 1951 U.S. Amateur golf championship was the first USGA event held at Saucon Valley.
The course itself is one reason why the USGA likes it. It plays tough on a daily basis, so there isn't much tweaking that has to be done to get it to a challenging level.
The bigger reason is the crowds and the fan support. People come out to watch and get really involved.
The USGA says the players, the staff, the media, and everyone at the event feed off of the crowd's energy.
"When the grandstands are packed on Saturday and Sunday afternoons, for that huge roar to come up and explode when someone makes a big birdie putt in the back nine, one that might decide the championship... that is what makes this place so special. It kind of builds that combination on Friday afternoon," said Mike Trostel, director of championship content for USGA.
Even with Thursday's rain, there was a steady stream of people coming in. With the weather set to be better this weekend, large crowds are expected.