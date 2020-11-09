A big area of high pressure is keeping the skies very blue and very sunny again Monday. That is also the reason why there is an air quality alert again.
A few 69 News Viewers asked if the air quality alert was anything to be concerned about, so here's what you need to know:
A "Code Orange" alert means the air has enough pollutants that the air quality is bad for people with serious respiratory issues. Most people don't notice an issue on a "Code Orange" day.
People with asthma and other less severe respiratory issues will start noticing an issue when the air quality is "Code Red" or worse. "Code Orange" air quality is not nearly as bad as "Code Red".
We'll usually get a few "Code Orange" alerts each summer. They often happen when we have a weather pattern like this (high pressure causing calm wind both at the ground and vertically) and when it's humid. Humidity acts like a magnet for dust, dirt, and pollutants in the air.
It was odd to see a "Code Orange" alert issued on Sunday because the air didn't feel humid. Same goes for Monday. Air quality is more of an issue on humid days.
The EPA issues these air quality alerts when forecast models expect pollutants to be above a certain amount. The models expected that on Sunday and expect that again Monday.
However, the models did not verify Sunday afternoon. Instead, the air quality was fine in the "Code Yellow" category, which is below a "Code Orange."
A similar thing will happen Monday. Even if the air quality goes into "Code Orange" on Monday, as it did Sunday morning, there's not a real need for concern. Typically, you won't notice a difference in the air quality when you're outside on a day with air quality high enough to be "Code Orange."
If you're wondering, pollutants triggering the alert are not necessarily local. Often times, bad air quality comes from pollutants hundreds of miles away. It just depends on our air flow. Air flow is powerful: remember when we got milky skies from wildfire smoke that was coming from the west coast?
Pollution from somewhere else is the main thing that affects air quality. But, pollutants from cars will also contribute to poorer air quality locally when air doesn't move much. Pollutants will continue to build up in the air.
When models expect car pollution increases to combine with polluted air coming from far away, an air quality alert can be triggered.
Surprisingly, the Lehigh Valley didn't get any "Code Orange" alerts this past summer for the first time since air quality records began 40 years ago. A NASA air quality expert suspects that is "possibly from some relationship to COVID reducing ozone precursors and from an overall decrease in tropospheric ozone (a pollutant) in the Northern Hemisphere."
Notice how there have been fewer bad air quality days in the Lehigh Valley over the last decade, according to this yearly air quality chart from NASA.
While "Code Orange" is not something to be concerned about unless you have severe respiratory issues, do be concerned if you ever see an air quality alert for a "Code Red" or "Code Purple" day. Those are not in our forecast, but we've had them in the past. The last "Code Red" day was 2012 and the last "Code Purple" day was 2003.