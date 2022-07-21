L. MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - Thursday was the third consecutive day of 90-plus-degree weather. As folks are looking for more ideas to beat the heat, 69 News visited Rising River Brewing Company in Lower Macungie Township to find out why many go there to stay cool.
Day 3 of this 90-plus-degree weather makes it official: we're in a heatwave.
"I work outside for a living, it's definitely too hot," Daniel Fratesa, from Breinigsville, said.
"I don't like the heat that much," Jaxson Miller, 9, from Allentown, said.
His sister, seven-year-old Nia, seemed better about it.
"I'm doing fine with it," she said.
In Lower Macungie Township, folks say they love coming to Rising River Brewing to cool off.
"It's really fun," Jaxson said. "I like going in the river a lot and getting food from the food trucks."
Co-owner Ron Beitler says one of the biggest draws to the place is that people can take a dip in the river that's right on the property.
"The beating heart of this place is the lawn and the river," he said.
Ron Beitler co-owns East Texas Barn Company, which owns the property, and he's co-owner of Rising River Brewing Company, which opened on the property in February.
Beitler and his partner turned the century-old barn on the property into a new bar. Three Little Birds Distilling, which has another owner, just opened within the same barn four weeks ago.
"They sell all kinds of spirits and cocktails, etcetera," Beitler said. "...between the two of us, we got you covered."
On top of that, the owners have a rotating array of food trucks, so people can enjoy different food each night.
The barn is on the land where The Willows restaurant stood for more than 60 years in historic East Texas.
"It sits on just about two acres," Beitler said.
Beitler previously worked at the restaurant for 13 years.
"The granddaughter of the original owner, I actually bought the property from her and she still lives next door," Beitler said. "She comes over and weed whacks and push mows."
Due to constant flooding, Beitler says they eventually had to tear the restaurant down. But its spirit continues to live on with the new owners.
"We did keep the original Willows restaurant sign up," Beitler said. "And the strawberry rhubarb pie was a very famous dish that the restaurant had for years. We just did a strawberry rhubarb fruited ale."
Visitors say they love the place just as much as Beitler does.
Daniel Fratesa says he takes his family there at least once a week.
"If you haven't been here, it's definitely worth it, trees give you enough shade, you're not in the sun all day, drinks are amazing," he said.
"I like to usually just go in the water," Nia Miller, 7, said.
Beitler says from the beginning he and his partners have been committed to making the place family -- and dog -- friendly.
"My uncle has worked very hard to set this up and he is doing a great job," Beitler's nephew, Jack Yaniger, said.
It's a place folks can eat, drink and really get their feet wet.