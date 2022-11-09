EASTON, Pa. - The races for Pennsylvania’s and New Jersey’s Seventh Congressional Districts had a lot of similarities this election cycle. Both caught national attention, as Republicans tried to flip the seats for control of the U.S. House.

Republican challengers were working to unseat the Democratic incumbent: it was Lisa Scheller versus Congresswoman Susan Wild on one side of the Delaware River and Tom Kean Jr. against Congressman Tom Malinowski on the other.

The campaign messaging for Pennsylvania’s and New Jersey’s District Seven races mirrored each other.

“Biden and Pelosi’s policies are hurting us,” said one Scheller ad.

“Susan Wild rubber-stamped Biden and Pelosi’s agenda 100%,” said another Scheller ad.

“Tom Malinowski followed Nancy Pelosi and backed billions in wasteful spending,” said a Kean ad.

“Whatever Pelosi says,” said another Kean ad.

Both were rematches from 2020, which were tight races. Both were considered a tossup again, as redistricting added more Republicans to both districts.

All of the candidates made their plea to moderate voters in some way. But in the Keystone State's District 7, blue prevailed. In the Garden State's District 7, red did.

"Kean is a known name, son of a former governor, a former lawmaker himself," said Dr. John Kincaid, Robert B. and Helen S. Meyner Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College.

"This is the only seat in New Jersey that the Republicans flipped," said Dr. Glenn Ricketts, a political science professor at Raritan Valley Community College. "It simply reverted to its longtime historical pattern."

In the swing state of Pennsylvania, "it's a bit of a surprise that Susan Wild was able to win in the district in the face of the expectation of a red wave, but I think she won because the red wave never materialized," said Kincaid.

"If you're the Democrats, you have to feel elated," said Ricketts.

Each of the candidates took to Twitter to thank supporters.

Wild said, "We will build a future worthy of the promise of our commonwealth."

I received a gracious congratulatory call from Lisa @schellerforpa this afternoon. Although we certainly have our differences, we do agree on this: our supporters want the same thing—to live in a free, safe, and prosperous Pennsylvania. — Susan Wild (@wildforcongress) November 9, 2022

Scheller said, "While it may not be as a candidate, I do plan to stay engaged in the political process."

I just got off the phone with Congressman Susan Wild and congratulated her on winning a very competitive race. I want to thank all of my wonderful volunteers and supporters who were with me every step of the way during this multi-year journey. — Lisa Scheller (@SchellerforPA) November 9, 2022

Malinowski said, "I look forward to staying in the fight with you!"

I am deeply grateful to the people of the 7th District for the honor of representing you, and I congratulate Congressman-Elect Kean.We did as well or better than in 2020 in the communities I've represented these last four years, but the new district proved too much of a hurdle. — Tom Malinowski (@Malinowski) November 9, 2022

Kean said, "Our work has only just begun."