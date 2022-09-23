UPPER MACGUNGIE TWP., Pa. - With autumn arriving at 9:04 p.m. Thursday, we literally woke up to a brand-new season. The first day of fall came with picture-perfect weather. For many the season is their favorite. Some celebrate it year-round.

From the counter, above the oven, to the candles, autumn is around Danielle Busch's kitchen year-round.

"It's painted burnt orange, my favorite color, reminds me of fall obviously," Busch said.

Outside her home is an homage to the season too. The 36-year-old was even married in October. It's safe to say fall is her favorite time of year.

"I just remember my dad being outside a lot, raking leaves, jumping in leaf piles, going to fall festivals," she said.

She re-lives the seasonal nostalgia with her two kids.

"I love picking pumpkins with the kids. It's a great time of year, we have the hay bale mazes, the corn mazes, it's always a great time," she added.

Whether it's the promise of the perfect pumpkin, cruising down a colorful country lane, or sitting by a cozy campfire, fall offers our minds something other seasons don't, a kind of comfort, says psychotherapist and entrepreneur Shonda Moralis.

"So what do you like about fall?"

"I love the cooler weather and hiking," she said. "Fall is how we mark the passage of time, a change of seasons."

Called temporal landmarks.

"Football games, school starting. Halloween and everything that brings. For a lot of us it's back to school, and a fresh start and that is appealing," Moralis said.

For Busch, it's the chance to slow down and appreciate what matters most.

"We take a lot of walks this time of year we are not sweating. We can spend a lot of time together," she said of her family.