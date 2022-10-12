ALLENTOWN, Pa. - A carbon monoxide leak that sent more than two dozen kids and workers to the hospital is renewing the conversation around prevention.

Why weren't there carbon monoxide detectors in the Happy Smiles Learning Center on the south side of Allentown?

They are not required by law, but soon will be. And the center's director said plans to install detectors were already in the works before Tuesday's leak.

The City of Allentown passed a mandate earlier this year to require CO detectors at childcare facilities. That requirement takes effect Oct. 27.

"We're going to make sure that daycares and anybody that is taking care of vulnerable populations has their carbon monoxide monitors up to date," said Allentown Mayor Matt Tuerk on Tuesday.

On the state level, things are moving at a slower pace. There is no state law requiring detectors in childcare facilities, but there are several bills waiting to be voted on.

"As we all can see, we can't let this happen again to any daycare or any child," said state Rep. Jeanne McNeill, who represents part of Lehigh County.

She says a bill passed in the state Senate, and there are separate bills in the House. She says they are stuck in the House health committee.

McNeill says the chances of any bill passing are slim, with only three voting days left this year.

"Once the election comes, all those bills go away, and we have to rewrite them and try again," she said.

Officials hope Tuesday's scary situation can be the reason a vote is pushed through.

The childcare center could be closed for weeks while inspections take place.

By the time of reopening, it'll certainly need a detector within the city.

The owner says she was working to get one prior to the leak.

"I called my alarm system so they can have it installed, but I was waiting for someone to get back to me, but it just never happened," said Jesenia Gautreaux, director of Happy Smiles.

Officials say a faulty heater and blocked ventilation system allowed carbon monoxide to leak into the building on West Wabash Street. A child became unconscious, and responding firefighters were alerted to the high levels of CO when they walked into the building, prompting a full evacuation and massive emergency response.

Twenty-eight kids and four adults were taken to the hospital, and some of the kids were flown to hospitals in Philadelphia for more aggressive treatment.