ALLENTOWN, Pa. - You could be paying double the amount of money on your electric bill and not even know it.
"What we always tell our customers is: if it seems too good to be true, it probably is," said PPL Regional Affairs Director Jane George.
In Pennsylvania you can choose your electricity supplier, which in theory should save you money. But, a recent analysis done by PPL found that residential customers paid $97 million more last year compared to the default rate. Small businesses paid $34 million more.
"More than 26,000 PPL customers are paying double the prices of default energy right now," George said.
She says while some willingly pay more for options like green energy, that is not usually why customers are paying more.
"What we found out was that one of the biggest issues was that suppliers were using - in some cases - deceitful practices to get customers to sign onto teaser rates," George said.
Sometimes, electric generation companies attract people with low rates and lock them into plans that increase as time goes on, and people forget to change them.
The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission says energy generation rates have risen anywhere from 2 to 30 percent and is urging people to check their rates.
"We want our customers to get the best rate that is the best supplier for their family," George said.
You can compare your energy rates online with the PUC.
For PPL customers there is a tool on their website that lets you compare.