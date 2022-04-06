Train tracks

ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The widow of a man who died after being hit by a train in Allentown is suing Norfolk Southern Railway Company.

According to the lawsuit, Vincent Kline, Sr., worked for Norfolk Southern when he was hit by a train back in 2019. Kline lived for months with his injuries before dying in 2020.

His wife wants $150,000 from Norfolk Southern, for what she says was negligence and carelessness.

69 News reached out to the railway company. Norfolk Southern told us it does not comment on legal proceedings.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you

Comments disabled.