ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The widow of a man who died after being hit by a train in Allentown is suing Norfolk Southern Railway Company.
According to the lawsuit, Vincent Kline, Sr., worked for Norfolk Southern when he was hit by a train back in 2019. Kline lived for months with his injuries before dying in 2020.
His wife wants $150,000 from Norfolk Southern, for what she says was negligence and carelessness.
69 News reached out to the railway company. Norfolk Southern told us it does not comment on legal proceedings.