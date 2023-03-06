The life and legacy of a former Lehigh Valley lawmaker is being remembered. Former State Representative Donald Snyder died Saturday at the age of 71, his family tells 69 News. He passed away at home after several years of health complications.

Snyder is a man of lasting accomplishments and he lived in service of others. No one knows that better than his wife.

"The world would be a better place if there were more Don Snyders," his wife, Nancy Snyder, says.

Their love story started early; Nancy tells 69 News of her life with Don. It began in junior high and, just as their love flourished, so did their lives.

Their lives flourished both personally, with their two children and their grandchildren, and professionally.

Don was a well-respected former state representative for the 134th district, serving for 19 years.

"He didn't care about the glory for himself," Nancy says. "It was in living and doing for someone else. That was his core value."

As his work in politics ended, he made a quick switch in careers. He retired as President of Lehigh Carbon Community College after falling ill in 2013. Nancy says his love for trains, travel, and the outdoors, as well as his family, kept him going.

It's hard to speak of a person in the past tense when, even in his death, their legacy will live on. A final wish from such a fine man who lived his life in service of others is to do just that, by giving the gift of life.

"We want to live on not because of ourselves, but because of the people who care," Nancy says, reciting Don's favorite poem. "It's living and doing for somebody else that makes life a splendor to share."