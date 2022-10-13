The Parkland, Florida school shooter will spend the rest of his life in prison, and now we're hearing reaction from the victims' families.

One of the victims grew up in the Lehigh Valley, and graduated from a high school in the Poconos. His wife was in the Florida courtroom to hear the sentence Thursday.

Debbi Hixon joined several other families in speaking out after the sentencing, saying they don't agree with the jury. The shooter could have received the death penalty, but the jury had to unanimously agree, and they didn't. Hixon spoke with us in a virtual interview from the courthouse, and asked us not to use the shooter's name in this story.

While Hixon's husband, Chris Hixon, is gone forever, the man who killed him will live.

"If that's the case, then why do we have the death penalty?" said Hixon. "To me, what this outcome says is that the shooter's life is more important than the 17 that were stolen."

Chris Hixon was one of those lives taken on February 14, 2018. He was the athletic director and wrestling coach at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, but he also grew up in Easton and graduated from Pleasant Valley High School in the Poconos.

"He was so self-confident, and just such a kind person. Made everyone around him feel safe," said Hixon.

Hixon said her husband was trying to keep people safe on that tragic day four years ago.

"He heard gunshots and ran into the building, and he was the only adult that did that," said Hixon.

Since that day, Hixon said Chris' high school back home in Pennsylvania has found ways to honor his memory.

"They have a weight room that they did and named after him, and every year they have a scholarship to honor him," said Hixon.

Hixon said those are the things she wants to focus on moving forward, hopefully putting the memory of the shooting and the trial behind her.

"Once we digest what happened, I think maybe we'll be able to find some peace and figure out what our grieving process looks like," said Hixon.

Hixon tells us she is also working with the Stand with Parkland organization, which advocates for school safety policies and mental health screening programs.

There is also a scholarship in Chris Hixon's name at the Parkland School District where people can donate.