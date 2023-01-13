ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The wife of the man who was trapped when a trench collapsed in Allentown on Wednesday says her husband has a long road to recovery.

In a post on GoFundMe, Ivy Hansell says her husband Jason is in the critical care unit at the hospital with extensive injuries.

She says he has a dislocated jaw and broken teeth, and is undergoing several tests.

She says he may need multiple surgeries.

Jason Hansell and another man were working in a trench in an alley off of West Gordon Street Wednesday when the trench collapsed.

Hansell was trapped in dirt up to his neck.

It took rescue crews over eight hours to free him.

According to Ivy Hansell's GoFundMe post, her husband is between jobs and does not have health insurance, so she is fundraising to cover the medical bills.