EMMAUS, Pa. - Students had the chance to connect with nature Friday, while learning about the value of fresh water.

The "Wild About Water Festival" was held at Emmaus Community Park.

Wildlands Conservancy and Deer Park teamed up for the program.

Students learned about streams, rivers and the Lehigh River Watershed through different games and activities.

There was even a water cycle obstacle course.

"The things they learn today about water and how to ensure a clean and healthy environment are really important not only for their health but also the health of our communities, the health of our waterways, which are very important to our quality of life, and quality of place right here in the Lehigh Valley," said Wildlands Conservancy President Chris Kocher.

About 400 students from the East Penn School District and other local charter schools participated Friday.

The program has been going for about two decades.