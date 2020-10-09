BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The talk was squarely on the economy for the second debate between Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild and her Republican challenger, Lisa Scheller.
The Lehigh Valley Economic Development Corporation hosted the debate at the SteelStacks Event Center in Bethlehem.
While Scheller leaned on her experience as a business owner, Wild leaned on her two-year record in Congress. On many issues, there appeared to be little daylight between the two. They both support expanding job training, manufacturing and universal broadband. However, they have different ways of approaching it.
They also agree on a new stimulus, but they have two totally different visions of what that looks like. "What people need now is new stimulus and Susan Wild is trying to block that again. She wants to put in non-COVID related items,” Scheller said.
"I've been on calls with economists, conservative and more liberal, who have all said you must go big,” Wild said.
Scheller accused Wild, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of being immovable on the $600 in extended unemployment benefits. Wild said she is not stuck at the $600 number, as she has said before.