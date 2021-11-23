Two Democratic lawmakers from Pennsylvania are celebrating the recent passage of President Joe Biden's sweeping Build Back Better Act in the House.
Congresswoman Susan Wild and Sen. Bob Casey held virtual meetings Tuesday with local officials.
They praised the House for passing the $1.9-trillion social and environmental spending bill, and talked about the impact it could have on the Lehigh Valley economy and families.
"In all, the Build Back Better Act saves everyday Americans money where it matters, including at the pharmacy counter, on child care and home care, and ensuring that anyone, no matter their zip code or walk of life, can have a little breathing room in their daily expenses," Wild said.
The bill faces an uncertain future in the Senate.
It's opposed by Republicans, who call the spending "reckless." Some moderate Democrats also have raised questions about the cost, and about certain provisions included in the bill.