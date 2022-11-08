In the days and weeks leading up to Election Day, voters in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District showed they were evenly divided in their preference for who should represent the Lehigh Valley in Congress, which could make this race even more of a nail-biter.

U.S. Rep. Susan Wild, who currently holds the seat, has been locked in a statistical dead heat with Republican challenger Lisa Scheller. The 2022 race is a rematch of 2020, when Wild, an attorney, won a close election over Scheller.

With 330 of 377 precincts reporting, Wild has 51% of the vote against Scheller's 49%.

Wild is seeking her third term representing the 7th District, which includes Lehigh and Northampton counties; Carbon County, which is new to the district; and part of Monroe County.

Scheller is the chief executive officer of Silberline Manufacturing Co., based in Rush Township, Schuylkill County. The company makes aluminum pigments. She has also served as a Lehigh County commissioner.

During a raucous debate at Muhlenberg College last month, Scheller repeatedly mentioned "the American dream" and her record as a business leader, while Wild alleged that Scheller's company took 60% of its workforce overseas.

Regarding abortion, Wild said the government has no place in a doctor's office. Scheller claimed Wild's campaign has lied about her stance on abortion, saying that while she is pro-life, she does support exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.

On inflation and the cost of health care, Wild said she is working to bring down prices, particularly of prescription drugs. Scheller said government is the problem, not the solution, and there needs to be competition.

2:55 Raucous Wild, Scheller debate set stage for Election Day The candidates went at each other Thursday during a debate at Muhlenberg College in Allentown.

Scheller made her support of the Second Amendment right to bear arms clear, linking that issue to crime and support for law enforcement. Wild said her goal is to keep guns out of the hands of criminals, not law-abiding citizens.

Scheller vowed to fight inflation, support law enforcement and protect the border, while Wild said fighting inflation, supporting domestic manufacturing and promoting health care are among her objectives.

Scheller's website says if she wins, she would be the first Jewish Republican woman in Congress in 35 years and only the third in history.

Get all the 2022 general election results at 69 News Election Central.