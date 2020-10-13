Candidates for Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District participated in a forum at the Jewish Federation of the Lehigh Valley Tuesday night.
Democratic Congresswoman Susan Wild and Republican challenger Lisa Sheller tackled a range of issues. Much of the discussion focused on issues that directly impact the Jewish community, including anti-Semitism and recent attacks on religious facilities, like the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh.
Scheller used her time to address the importance of protecting gun rights and making sure good people are legally allowed to carry concealed firearms.
"She wants to take away our guns. I'm a mom, I want to make sure I can defend my family, and my children in my home. That's why it is so important that we maintain our Second Amendment rights as guaranteed in the Constitution," Scheller said.
Wild used her time on the topic to tout her support for additional federal funds for security at places of worship.
"In Congress, I have in fact supported robust funding for the nonprofit security grant program. It a program that is administered by the Department of Homeland Security. It provides security funding to synagogues, mosques and other at-risk places of religious worship," Wild said.
Members of the JCC say they're proud that both candidates for the 7th Congressional seat are successful women of the Jewish faith.