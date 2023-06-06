BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It was hard to miss the thick, gray smoke that clouded much of the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday afternoon and evening.

"It just got worse and worse and worse over time," said Averi, of Bethlehem.

A beautiful day with blue skies quickly turned into something many people have never seen or heard of before.

"I looked outside. We were going to go to the picnic, and as I was driving, we were like, 'No, probably not the best idea, since it looks like Silent Hill out there,'" said Theodoor Kugazzewski, of Nazareth.

"It smells a lot worse, and it got windy. It was so beautiful this morning. What happened?" questioned Maci Good, of Nazareth.

Smoke from wildfires in Canada could be seen, smelt and felt in Monroe, Lehigh and Northampton counties and beyond.

"I said, 'Somebody must be cooking. No, that smells like fire,' so I told my husband, I said, 'Look! It looks so gray everywhere,'" said Donna Peters, of Easton.

Peters has asthma and is more at risk of getting sick from the smoke.

"Now, the smell is not as bad as it was earlier, maybe because of the wind, but this area, I was gasping because it was so strong," Peters said. "I have asthma, so I was kind of worried, but what are you going to do?"

Some people in Whitehall thought the smoke could be from fires happening closer to home and called the fire department.

"We usually average about six calls a day," explained Fire Chief David Nelson. "Just in that 30-minute window, we got 12 calls, right in that period. There's just a big haze throughout the whole area. We're not saying don't call."

The smoke made the afternoon commute an interesting one. Some people took it slower than usual; others put on their headlights.

"It's my first day driving around," said Emily Sheridan, of Bethlehem. "It's been really scary. When I first got my permit, I drove in really bad rain. It's been really freaky to have an orange thing pointing at you down the road."

Sheridan says it was a memorable first day of having her license, even if her visibility was slightly hindered.

"In certain areas, it's definitely a lot thicker than other areas," she added. "I think it's made it difficult to see distance wise, but right in front of you, you're pretty good."

We noticed what seemed to be more people wearing masks to combat the smoke; we also saw people taking photos of the sky.

One positive though, according to people we talked with, is that the view of the sun only got more vibrant as the hours dwindled.

A Code Orange air quality alert in effect Tuesday has been extended into Wednesday, meaning if you can stay indoors, do so, and keep your windows closed.