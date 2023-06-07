Wildfires in Canada continue to have serious impacts on our region.

The Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection issued a widespread Code Red air quality alert for the area Wednesday, meaning the air quality is unhealthy for everyone.

The region woke up to smoky, hazy skies with low visibility and the smell of smoke in spots, after the smoke worsened later in the day Tuesday.

The worst times Wednesday are expected to be in the afternoon, but hazy conditions will likely linger through at least part of Thursday as well, according to 69 News meteorologists.

It's coming from fires that are burning in Quebec. Canada is having one of its worst wildfire seasons on record, and winds are funneling the smoke to our area.

The smoke got so bad Tuesday that emergency crews received numerous 911 calls about a potential fire.

The smoke settled in overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, prompting the DEP to upgrade its Code Red warning for the entire region.

The alert means air quality levels are in the unhealthy category for everyone, not just sensitive groups.

Officials recommend avoiding being outdoors as much as possible, avoiding excessive activity if you have to be outdoors and keeping your windows and doors closed.

Sensitive groups and those with respiratory illnesses should monitor systems and get medical help if you notice yourself struggling to breathe or feeling nauseous or dizzy.