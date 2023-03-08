WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Wilkes-Barre is looking for volunteers to help drive veterans to appointments with health care providers.

The Volunteer Transportation Network is dedicated to providing safe and reliable transportation to veterans who require assistance traveling to and from the Wilkes-Barre VA Medical Center for their health care needs, according to a news release from the VA.

The Volunteer Transportation Network is currently recruiting drivers in the Allentown, Bangor, Clark Summit, Honesdale, Jim Thorpe, Shamokin, Scranton, Stroudsburg, Tamaqua, Williamsport, and Wilkes-Barre areas.

Volunteer drivers must have a valid driver’s license, a good driving record, and automobile insurance. In addition, volunteer drivers must pass a medical evaluation and register as a VA volunteer.

For more information on becoming a volunteer driver, people can contact the Center for Development and Civic Engagement office at 570-821-7237.