ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The median home price in the Lehigh Valley is at its highest ever - $278,000 for December 2021, according to The Greater Lehigh Valley REALTORS.
Prices closed out 2021 up over 18% from the year before.
Bob Dandi, an Associate Broker with RE/MAX Central, says it's no secret the Lehigh Valley's housing stock is short, and yet our population keeps growing. That has had prices on the rise. COVID accelerated the issue.
"So those drivers, including all the things we've heard about which is low interest rates, and admittedly the better economy have driven the price up very much higher," Dandi said.
It doesn't appear to be a bubble.
A survey of experts by Zillow was about evenly split either way.
Bob sees it cooling off but not getting cheaper.
"If you saw mortgage rates get up into the 4% range, touch 5%, you would then start to see a bit of a cooling off," Dandi said.
If you are thinking about buying, there are some things to keep in mind.
"Understand that in this still yet sellers market of 2022, you're going to be using list prices as starting prices, you will have competition, the more money you can put down the better you're going to be. They have to get in tight with a good buyer's agent, they have to get in tight with a good lender," Dandi said.