Rutgers University is requiring students to get vaccinated to be on campus in the fall, noting that the federal government says they should be available to all Americans by May 1.
Students may request exemptions for medical and religious reasons.
Nearly 1,000 people commented on our social media post about the news. Opinions ranged.
So far, no local colleges have made the call yet to mandate the vaccine in the fall. College students we spoke with have mixed views on whether they should.
"I think I would be a little less comfortable if it wasn't mandated," said local college student Jason Lee.
"I definitely would feel safer if it was mandated, If I was in the classroom with someone I would just want some assurance," said student Shaenna Aneel.
Another college student had a different take.
"I don't think there should ever be a situation where you're forced to do something like that, especially when you're injecting something in your own body, in order to go to classes," said student George Stephenson.
Lehigh University is considering it, but says while the vaccine is under Emergency Use Authorization, it's not clear it can.
East Stroudsburg University says the state system of universities currently doesn't have legal authority to mandate it, but should the law change it would be interested in considering it.
Cedar Crest College, Muhlenberg College, Moravian College, Lafayette College, and DeSales University are not currently requiring their students to get the vaccine.
Some colleges and universities say they're still evaluating.