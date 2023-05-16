N. WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Tuesday is primary election day in Pennsylvania. Candidates are no doubt hoping people head to polls, but what will turnout be?

At a polling station in North Whitehall Township, workers tell 69 News that out of 1,1550 registered voters in the district, 115 had voted as of noon.

Workers say it's been slow, but they do expect it to increase throughout the day.

Turnout for an off-year, primary election, like Tuesday's, lags compared to when big presidential and congressional races are on the ballot, but the local elections have more of a day-to-day impact on voters.

Both Lehigh and Northampton county voter records show a wide gap between votes cast in the 2021 off-year primary compared to last May, when the governor and congressional candidates dominated the ballot.

However, this year's draw, for voters like Karen Pfeiffer, is the very crowded school board race.

Pfeiffer said if the school board race was not as contested, she probably wouldn't have voted Tuesday.

There are 14 candidates running for five spots in the Parkland School District.

Mail-in ballots continue to play a large role, which does cut down on in-person voting.

Mail-in ballots are due by the close of polls Tuesday, which is 8 p.m. Those voting in person just have to be in line by 8 p.m. in order to vote.